Kremer signed a one-year, $5.75 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kremer made 31 appearances (29 starts) for the O's in 2025, during which he turned in a 4.19 ERA and 1.21 WHIP to go with a 142:45 K:BB across 171.2 innings. He'll be granted a $2.8 million raise during his second year of arbitration eligibility, and he's a safe bet to open the 2026 campaign in the back end of Baltimore's rotation.