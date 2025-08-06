Kremer (8-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings.

Four of the eight hits allowed by Kremer went for extra bases, including a two-run homer in the second inning by Max Kepler. Still, Kremer was able to settle in thereafter, allowing one run over his final four innings. He's now pitched at least five frames in all but three of his 23 appearances this season and has become a reliable innings eater for the Orioles this season. Kremer owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 110:35 K:BB in 132.1 innings and lines up for a home meeting with the Mariners next week.