Rivera will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Rivera will pick up his fifth straight start at third base and should operate as the Orioles' main option at the position until one or both of Jordan Westburg (hamstring) and Ramon Urias (hamstring) from the injured list. Coby Mayo had represented Rivera's main competition for reps at the hot corner before Mayo was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.