Peterson was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This explains why Peterson was scratched from Sunday's spring game against the Pirates. The infielder hit .297/.435/.378 with a homer and a pair of stolen bases in 20 spring appearances. He'll operate as infield depth for the Orioles.

