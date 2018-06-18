Peterson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI during Sunday's tilt with Miami.

Peterson struck in the second inning with a two-run double, followed by a two-run homer in the fifth to extend the lead. Despite collecting four RBI, Peterson is slashing a disappointing .196/.320/.308 with one homer and 15 RBI through 39 games this season.

