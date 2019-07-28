Orioles' Jace Peterson: Gets third straight start
Peterson will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Peterson will make his third consecutive start, including his second in a row at the hot corner. The Orioles' decision to demote Rio Ruiz to Triple-A Norfolk opens up some playing time for Peterson, but if the 29-year-old's previous record at the major-league level is any indication, he'll likely fail to take advantage. Over 1,537 career plate appearances, Peterson owns a .229/.318/.329 line (77 wRC+).
