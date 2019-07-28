Peterson will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Peterson will make his third consecutive start, including his second in a row at the hot corner. The Orioles' decision to demote Rio Ruiz to Triple-A Norfolk opens up some playing time for Peterson, but if the 29-year-old's previous record at the major-league level is any indication, he'll likely fail to take advantage. Over 1,537 career plate appearances, Peterson owns a .229/.318/.329 line (77 wRC+).