Orioles' Jace Peterson: Getting regular starts
Peterson is in the lineup for the third straight game Friday against the Tigers.
Peterson has started every game since being claimed by the Orioles on Tuesday. His temporary starting role won't last too much longer, though, with Jonathan Schoop working his way back from an oblique injury.
