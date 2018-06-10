Peterson will serve as the Orioles' leadoff man and play third base Sunday against the Blue Jays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With the Orioles' primary table setter this season, Trey Mancini, owning just a .307 on-base percentage on the campaign, it appears that manager Buck Showalter is ready to consider other options atop the order. After reaching base three times out of the leadoff spot Saturday, Peterson will receive another opportunity to prove that he's worthy of the assignment. Peterson has posted a double-digit walk rates in each of the past three seasons, but his poor contact skills and lack of pop have limited him to a career .643 OPS.