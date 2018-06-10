Orioles' Jace Peterson: Leads off for second straight game
Peterson will serve as the Orioles' leadoff man and play third base Sunday against the Blue Jays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With the Orioles' primary table setter this season, Trey Mancini, owning just a .307 on-base percentage on the campaign, it appears that manager Buck Showalter is ready to consider other options atop the order. After reaching base three times out of the leadoff spot Saturday, Peterson will receive another opportunity to prove that he's worthy of the assignment. Peterson has posted a double-digit walk rates in each of the past three seasons, but his poor contact skills and lack of pop have limited him to a career .643 OPS.
More News
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Loses hold of starting role•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Getting regular starts•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Plucked off waivers by Baltimore•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Re-signs with Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...