Orioles' Jace Peterson: Playing time picks up
Peterson will start in left field and lead off Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles are including Peterson in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games. With a .330 on-base percentage and a 9-for-12 success rate on stolen-base attempts this season, Peterson makes for a serviceable option atop the order, but his lack of power and the dearth of quality talent surrounding him in the lineup puts a cap on his fantasy ceiling.
