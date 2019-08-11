Peterson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Astros.

Peterson drove in a run in the first inning with a double to right field, and he ended his day with an RBI triple to center. The 29-year-old has pieced together a .254/.274/.424 slash line with two homers and 10 RBI over 16 games.

