Orioles' Jace Peterson: Returns to lineup
Peterson (knee) is in Thursday's starting lineup against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Peterson was removed from Monday's game after colliding into the outfield wall, but he appears to be good to go as he's slated to bat ninth and man left field. He's batting .192 with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI through 53 games in 2018.
More News
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Drives in four•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Leads off for second straight game•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Loses hold of starting role•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart