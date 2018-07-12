Peterson (knee) is in Thursday's starting lineup against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Peterson was removed from Monday's game after colliding into the outfield wall, but he appears to be good to go as he's slated to bat ninth and man left field. He's batting .192 with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI through 53 games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories