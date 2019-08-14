Orioles' Jace Peterson: Seeing steady work
Peterson will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He'll stick in the lineup for a seventh straight contest, with six of those starts coming in left field. So long as both DJ Stewart (concussion) and Dwight Smith (calf) are stuck on the injured list, Peterson looks well positioned to hold down an everyday gig. Peterson has helped his case to see steady playing time by posting a palatable .792 OPS thus far in August.
