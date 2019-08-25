Orioles' Jace Peterson: Sitting again versus lefty
Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The switch-hitting Stevie Wilkerson will pick up a start in the outfield while the lefty-hitting Peterson heads to the bench with southpaw Jalen Beeks slated to work as Tampa Bay's primary pitcher in the series finale. Expect Peterson and WIlkerson to continue to work in a loose platoon in the outfield for the foreseeable future, unless the Orioles promote Austin Hays and/or Ryan Mountcastle from Triple-A Norfolk in September.
