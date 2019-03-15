Peterson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Twins.

Peterson drove in a run during the fourth inning on a groundout and clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth to put the Orioles up by one. He's gone 8-for-25 in spring games to this point and will continue to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, although he'll likely serve as a utility man even if he does break camp with the big-league club.