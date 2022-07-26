Arauz suffered a sprained finger during Monday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Arauz appeared to jam his finger into second base attempting to stretch a base hit into a double, and he's since been diagnosed with a sprained finger. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
