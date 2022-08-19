Arauz (finger) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Aberdeen on Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Arauz took part in infield work Thursday and will be cleared for game action in the minors a day later. It's not yet clear how many rehab games he'll require, but he'll likely be in the mix to rejoin the Orioles sometime next week.
