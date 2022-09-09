Arauz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Arauz hasn't appeared in a big-league game since late July and lost his spot on Baltimore's 40-man roster earlier in the week. The fact that he was a freely-available 24-year-old middle infielder could potentially have interested teams, but his career .200/.269/.314 line in 68 major-league contests seemingly scared away any possible suitors.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Sidelined at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Likely out at least two more weeks•