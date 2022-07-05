Arauz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Arauz had started in three of the Orioles' last five games and went 1-for-9 with a pair of RBI, but he looks poised to lose out on his strong-side platoon role at third base now that Ramon Urias is back in action after a stint on the 10-day injured list. Instead, Arauz looks poised to fill a utility role moving forward and may only occasionally fill in for one of Urias, Jorge Mateo or Rougned Odor.