Aruaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Arauz played in both of the Orioles' games this weekend, though he went hitless Saturday. He picked up his first hit of the season with a third-inning solo shot, then added an RBI single as the Orioles put together a rally in the ninth that fell one run short. Arauz is slashing only .111/.105/.278 with three RBI and two runs scored in 20 plate appearances between the Red Sox and the Orioles, and he'll likely be a utility infielder at best once Rougned Odor (back) returns to the starting nine.