Arauz (finger) said Monday that he expects to be sidelined at least another two weeks prior to beginning a rehab assignment, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Arauz haș been unavailable since late July due to a fractured finger, but he reiterated Monday that he doesn't expect to require surgery. He hopes he'll be able to swing a bat and throw this week, but it seems unlikely that he'll be cleared to rejoin the Orioles until sometime in late August.