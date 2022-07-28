Arauz doesn't believe he'll need surgery for his sprained right middle finger, but he could need four weeks for the ligament to fully heal, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Arauz's decision to forgo surgery will give him a more realistic chance to play again in 2022, but he still looks like he'll spend well beyond the minimum 10 days on the IL while he heals up from the injury. Terrin Vavra was summoned from Triple-A Norfolk earlier this week to provide the Orioles with an extra utility man off the bench while Arauz is on the mend.