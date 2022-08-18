Arauz (finger) took part in infield work Thursday and could be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Arauz has resided on the 10-day injured list since July 26 with a sprained right middle finger. Once activated, the 24-year-old will likely fill a utility role for the Orioles and isn't expected to receive frequent starts.
