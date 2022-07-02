Arauz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Arauz is getting a day off after he went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts over the last two games. Tyler Nevin is starting at the hot corner and batting eighth.
