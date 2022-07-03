Arauz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
With a lefty (Devin Smeltzer) on the bump for Minnesota, the lefty-hitting Arauz will take a seat for the second straight contest. Platoon mate Tyler Nevin will fill in for Arauz at third base.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: On bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Starts at third base again•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Hits first homer with new team•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Called up by Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Claimed by Baltimore•