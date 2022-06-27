Arauz will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mariners, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Arauz will remain in the lineup for the third straight game and is getting his second turn in a row at the hot corner at the expense of Tyler Nevin, who is on the bench again after sitting in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Though the Orioles weren't able to complete the four-game series sweep, Arauz did his best to keep Baltimore competitive Sunday by going 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and an additional RBI. Considering that Nevin is hitting just .135 in June, the Orioles could be prepared to give Arauz a look in a near-everyday role at third base until Ramon Urias (oblique) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.