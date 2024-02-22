Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Bradish (elbow) has been bouncing back well after playing catch, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Working his way back from a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, Bradish played catch from 60 feet late last week before expanding to 90 feet Tuesday. It's baby steps for now, but Hyde said the right-hander is "progressing nicely." It's not clear when Bradish might be cleared for mound work, but the Orioles will proceed cautiously.