Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Cruises to seventh win

Bradish (7-9) earned the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Staked to an early 4-0 lead, Bradish coasted to victory Wednesday to help snap Boston's 15-game winning streak. The 29-year-old right-hander is enjoying an excellent month of July so far, posting three quality starts en route to logging a 2.51 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over his last 14.1 innings. Bradish will carry a steady 3.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 110:51 K:BB across 113.1 frames this year into his next scheduled outing in Detroit.