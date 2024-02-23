Watch Now:

Bradish (elbow) will play catch from 90 feet Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander expanded to 75 feet earlier this week and will continue stretching out his throwing distance this weekend. Bradish is coming back from a partial UCL tear in his right elbow and is expected to begin the season on the injured list, though it's unclear how much time he'll mis.

