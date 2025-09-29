Bradish didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over four innings.

Bradish came out hot, striking out Trent Grisham to begin the day, but was tagged for a solo homer by Ben Rice before he could generate any more momentum. Later, three consecutive singles brought home another run in the fourth but the right-hander responded by striking out the side to escape further damage and keep Baltimore in the game. The 29-year-old has been sharp in limited action this season, never allowing more than two runs in any of his six starts while racking up a 13.2 K/9. Bradish posts a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB across 32 innings.