Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Flirts with no-no Saturday

Bradish (6-9) earned the win over Kansas City on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings.

Bradish retired the side in order in five of his first six frames and carried a no-hitter into the seventh. He finally wilted a bit in that inning, as the Royals tallied two singles and a walk to score a run and force his exit with two outs. Nonetheless, Bradish snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up his second straight quality start (and his fourth over his past five outings). The right-hander will carry a 6-9 record into the All-Star break, but his other stats suggest he's pitched better than that, as he also has a 3.61 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 106:50 K:BB across 107.1 innings spanning 19 starts.