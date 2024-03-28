The Orioles placed Bradish (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

The fact that Bradish is opening the season on the 15-day IL rather than the 60-day IL supports the notion that the Orioles are hopeful the 27-year-old will avoid a longer-term absence to begin the season while he recovers from a right UCL sprain. Bradish remains likely to miss all of April, but since he resumed throwing bullpen sessions more than two weeks ago, the right-hander is seemingly on pace to pitch at some point in May, barring any setbacks in the ramp-up process.