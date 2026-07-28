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Orioles' Kyle Bradish: No-decision against Detroit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradish did not factor into Monday's decision against the Tigers, when he allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

Bradish limited the Tigers to one run through three innings before giving up two runs in both the fourth and fifth frames, and he was lifted one out shy from being in line for the decision. The five earned runs he allowed matched a season high that he set three times earlier in the season, and the veteran right-hander now has a 3.74 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 114:52 K:BB across 118 innings this season. Bradish's next start is lined up for this weekend at home against the Phillies.

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