Bradish (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing a run on four hits and four walks over five innings in a 4-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out nine.

Bradish matched his walk total from his first three outings with four free passes Monday, but he still missed bats and worked through the White Sox lineup effectively. The right-hander has been sharp despite an abbreviated 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, carrying a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 across 22 innings.