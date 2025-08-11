Bradish (elbow) is expected to make more rehab starts, per MLB.com.

The 28-year-old right-hander has worked 12.1 innings over four rehab appearances in the minor leagues, producing a shaky 6.57 ERA and 1.54 WHIP so far. Bradish most recently threw 69 pitches in Friday's outing for Triple-A Norfolk, and it sounds like he's require at least two more starts in the minors before the Orioles consider reinstating him from the injured list. He'll likely be in position to target around 70 or 80 pitches his next time out.