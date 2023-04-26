Bradish (1-1) took the loss Tuesday as Baltimore was downed 8-6 by Boston, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

After beginning the season with 7.2 scoreless innings, Bradish's third start of 2023 was an absolute disaster, as he needed 81 pitches (48 strikes) to record only seven outs. The O's eventually made things close in the ninth inning, but the hole dug by the right-hander in the first few frames was too deep. Bradish now sports a 6.30 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through 10 innings, and he'll look to rebound in his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Detroit.