The Orioles confirmed that Bradish (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's against the Red Sox at Camden Yards, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Bradish will slot back into the Baltimore rotation this week to make his first appearance for the big club since June 14, 2024, which came less than a week before he required Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. After a lengthy recovery and buildup process, the righty was cleared to begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, and though he produced underwhelming numbers overall across his six starts in the minors (4.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP in 22 innings), he was sharper over his final two appearances at Triple-A Norfolk (2.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 12:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings). Bradish tossed 89 pitches in his most recent outing with Norfolk this past Wednesday, so he shouldn't be operating with much of a workload restriction in his 2025 debut for Baltimore.