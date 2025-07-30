Bradish (elbow) made his second rehab start for Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks in 3.2 shutout innings. He struck out two.

Bradish looked very sharp on the mound while cruising through 3.2 frames. It's worth noting the 28-year-old right-hander built up to only 38 pitches Tuesday, as he fired 37 in first appearance with High-A Aberdeen last Thursday. Bradish remains a worthy stash candidate in most fantasy leagues -- he had a 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across eight starts in 2024 -- though he's still in line to make several more rehab starts before rejoining Baltimore's rotation.