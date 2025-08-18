Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that he expects Bradish (elbow) to rejoin the rotation Aug. 25, 26 or 27 against the Red Sox, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Bradish struck out nine across five scoreless frames in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk. He is slated to make one more rehab start before his long-awaited return to the Orioles' rotation. It will be Bradish's first start in the big leagues since June 2024.