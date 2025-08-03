Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Sputters in third rehab start
Bradish (elbow) yielded seven runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk.
After permitting just one run and posting a 6:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings through his first two rehab outings between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake, Bradish wasn't quite as dialed in during his third appearance in the minors. Perhaps more significantly, however, Bradish pushed his pitch count up to 57 (36 strikes), a notable increase from the 37 and 38 pitches he tossed in his first two outings. The right-hander will likely need at least two more rehab starts to build up his pitch count and iron out his command before the Orioles reinstate him from the 60-day injured list. Bradish has been on the shelf all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June.
