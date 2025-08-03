Bradish (elbow) yielded seven runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk.

After permitting just one run and posting a 6:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings through his first two rehab outings between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake, Bradish wasn't quite as dialed in during his third appearance in the minors. Perhaps more significantly, however, Bradish pushed his pitch count up to 57 (36 strikes), a notable increase from the 37 and 38 pitches he tossed in his first two outings. The right-hander will likely need at least two more rehab starts to build up his pitch count and iron out his command before the Orioles reinstate him from the 60-day injured list. Bradish has been on the shelf all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last June.