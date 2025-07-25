Bradish (elbow) made his first rehab start with High-A Aberdeen on Thursday, allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk in two innings. He struck out four.

Bradish made his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of last year, and he was able to throw 37 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander encouragingly touched 97 mph with his fastball and also generated seven whiffs, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Fantasy managers can consider Bradish a worthy stash candidate in most formats -- the righty held a strong 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB over eight starts before going down in 2024 -- but he's unlikely to rejoin Baltimore's rotation until mid-to-late August following several more rehab outings.