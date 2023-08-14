Bradish allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Bradish walked a season-high five batters last Sunday versus the Mets, but he bounced back well for his fourth quality start in six outings since the All-Star break. The right-hander is now at a 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 114:34 K:BB through 121.2 innings over 22 starts this season. Bradish continues to be one of Baltimore's top starters, and he should be able to maintain his performance now that the team has moved to a six-man rotation to build in extra rest. He's lined up for a favorable road start in Oakland his next time out.