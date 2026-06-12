Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Yields three homers in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Bradish allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision on Thursday.

The Orioles built up a 6-1 lead in the third inning, but Bradish gave four runs back in the fourth. That would be his last frame of the game after throwing 85 pitches (52 strikes) in the start. He looked to have turned a corner in late May, but he's allowed 10 runs over eight innings across his two starts in June. Overall, he's at a 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 73:39 K:BB through 73.1 innings over 14 starts this season. Bradish's next start is projected to be a rematch against the Mariners in Seattle.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!