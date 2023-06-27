Givens (shoulder) is scheduled to get re-evaluated in the coming days with the hope that he'll be cleared to resume playing catch later this week or next week, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens was recently pulled off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk after experiencing renewed discomfort in his shoulder. Manager Brandon Hyde suggested over the weekend that the Orioles don't believe that Givens is dealing with a significant setback, but the fact that the reliever will go at least a week without throwing suggests he's no longer on track to return from the 15-day injured list before the All-Star break.