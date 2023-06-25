Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Givens has had some right shoulder soreness, but there's a "low level of concern," Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Givens appears to have suffered a minor setback, but it seems he'll be back on his rehab assignment soon. It's likely the right-hander reliever is out for most of the rest of the upcoming week, depending on how his shoulder responds in the coming days.