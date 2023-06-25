Givens (shoulder) will not make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, and instead will be getting an evaluation in Baltimore, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens has been out of action since the start of June because of right shoulder inflammation, and he's only been able to give the Baltimore bullpen four innings because of injury. The right-hander could be an option for the Orioles in the early portion of next week, but that will at least be partially determined by the results of the evaluation come Sunday.