Vespi (2-0) struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rays.

Jordan Lyles (illness) was scratched from Sunday's start, and manager Brandon Hyde opted to go with a bullpen game. Vespi was the reliever to finish the fifth inning and one of three pitchers to exceed three outs in the contest. With just one run allowed in seven appearances this year, Vespi has been an effective low-leverage option for the Orioles. He has a 0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.