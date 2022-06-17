Vespi allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in 1.1 innings during Thursday's 10-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Vespi allowed a double to Bradley Zimmer in the eighth inning, and Austin Voth allowed the inherited runner to score. This was the first run Vespi's given up in five major-league appearances this season. He's now at a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB while adding a 1-0 record across seven innings. He's not expected to contend for much high-leverage work, but the southpaw has been effective when called upon.