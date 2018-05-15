Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Back in action Tuesday
Alvarez (hamstring) is hitting eighth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Alvarez is good to go after missing the last four games with a hamstring issue. The 31-year-old, who is hitting .200/.304/.488 with seven homers through 92 plate appearances this season, will face Nick Pivetta in his first game back.
