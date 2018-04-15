Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran slugger is hot at the plate, as he's now hitting .304 on the season to go with a massive 1.136 OPS. The sample size is small, but it is worth noting that he has struck out (5) fewer times than he has walked (8) so far. If he keeps up this good approach, Alvarez could maintain a larger role even after Mark Trumbo (quad) returns from the disabled list.