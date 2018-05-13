Alvarez (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

With Alvarez's health having taken a turn for the better in recent days, a trip to the disabled list doesn't seem to be in play. However, the hamstring issue will confine Alvarez to the bench for the fourth straight contest Sunday versus the Rays, resulting in Danny Valencia picking up a start at third base.